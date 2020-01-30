Helping Hands: MARC of Midland

A local non-profit is dedicated to helping families with disabled children or elderly family members.

MARC of Midland's ultimate goal is to make everyday dreams come true.

Staff and volunteers at MARC use different programs and services each day to empower and enrich the lives of children and the elderly with disabilities.

"It may be as simple as starting to learn how to turn on a stove and set it at the right temperature. It may be decorating a cake. It just kind of depends on the individual, everything that we do is very individualized based on that person. What there hopes and desires are to learn," said Charlotte Bosecker, the Executive Director of MARC.

MARC has served the Permian Basin for more than 60 years and has become a premier source for residential living, vocational services and assistance.

For Bosecker it's more than just a job.

"I mean it really does, it makes my heart feel full not only for the individual that we support but for their families. When we are able to help that child and that family it's huge. That's gonna make an impact not only on their family, but in everybody that's affected by that family."

The organization supports about 300 adults and children and has 60 home groups in the area.

As with most non-profits, MARC relies on financial support from the community and is looking to fill dozens of positions.

"We are already looking for support financially. For MARC trying to find employees, we have anywhere from 38-50 openings for our direct support staff.

Bosecker says it's the community that helps MARC succeed.

"You know we are really blessed in Midland that our community does care about our non-profits. It's very obvious and we live in a generous community, they always come out whenever there is a need."

Anyone interested in volunteering with MARC can call (432) 695-9901.