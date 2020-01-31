Helping Hands: Ellen Noël Art Museum

The Ellen Noël Art Museum is a non-profit organization that connects people with art involving our community with exhibitions, education, collections and events.

This important work is only possible thanks to the help of volunteers.

Attendees as the museum can admire and enjoy a variety of exhibits including religious texts that are thousands of years old.

The museum also promotes fun and educational activities that allow children to take part in the exhibits.

Money is raised for the museum each year through Shrimpfest. They are looking for 100 volunteers to help with the event.

Anyone interested in volunteering at the museum can call 432-550-969 or email info@noelartmuseum.org.