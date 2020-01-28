Helping Hands: Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Permian Basin

"You know the biggest thing a kid is looking for is someone who cares, someone who is there," Andrew Davis explained.

Andrew is there for Camran, being his big brother through Big Brother Big Sisters of the Permian Basin.

Whether it's ice skating or playing football, the two share a love for anything sports.

"Camran loves sports and I'm the same way," Andrew said. "I grew up playing baseball my whole life. It was really easy, we hit it off right away. We picked up a basketball and he broke right out of his shell and ever since then, we've been playing basketball and football and hanging out."

"He's good a passing. He's nice, he's not mean at all," Camran said.

The two were matched after one of our Be a Buddy stories.

Camran is in the school based program of Big Brothers Big Sisters, meaning his big brother Andrew meets him for one hour a week at school.

"I get as much out of it as Camran does," Andrew explained. "To take that hour out of my day to go throw the football around with him and hang out with him. It's rewarding for me!"

Big Brothers Big Sisters was founded on the value of one-to-one mentorship and requires volunteers to fulfill its mission.

"We would cease to exist without volunteers," explained Molly Murphy, the Resource Development Director of Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Permian Basin. "We need those great ladies and gentlemen to come forward and volunteer to be bigs for our littles to help improve their lives forever."

Right now, the organization has more than 100 children on its wait list between Midland and Odessa and desperately needs more volunteers like Andrew.

"Kids are our future for our community so any investment and time we can make in them and any chance we have to help steer them on the path for success, it's well worth it and it's just very rewarding," Andrew said.

