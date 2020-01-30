Helping Hands: Agape Counseling Services

Agape Counseling Services is a non-profit organization here in the Permian Basin that offers counseling for anyone who is battling a mental health issue.

K.C. Blackketter is one of the founding members of Agape, and his goal is to let the community know that no matter what your situation is the doors at Agape Counseling Services are open to anyone.

"At this point, my primary focus, in addition to counseling, is community connections. And I work with some of the programming that we do outside of the counseling room here in our office."

Agape counseling services is scheduled to deliver over 6,000 care sessions in 2020. And beyond the office walls, Agape also has an award-winning program in Midland ISD called Reinvent: Choose to Succeed, as well as other counseling programs in the court system, and local hospitals.

"Agape counseling services we're so proud to say is a non-profit organization," Elrod said. "Specific to providing licensed counseling services not just to those that can afford it. But to anyone. As a non-profit, we're able to do these things for all people."

As a counselor K.C. Blakketter feels that he's always had a unique passion for helping people feel better going back to his childhood days.

"I really like people, and I hate to see people hurt," Blackketter said. "For whatever the reason, even when I was a little kid, people would come up to me and start talking to me about things. I know I appreciate when people care for me, and I want to return the favor for others.

No matter what your situation is. Agape Counseling Services welcomes you with open arms.

"Mental health care can be very diverse. It can be depression, and it can be anxiety, grief or trauma. More challenging issues like bipolar and beyond. It's almost limitless all the possibilities that our counselors might work with someone over.