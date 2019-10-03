Help keep West Texas kids warm this winter with the Coats for Kids campaign

CBS7 is teaming up with All American Chevrolet of Odessa, Frost Bank, The Salvation Army and United Way to keep kids warm this winter with the Coats for Kids campaign.

New and gently used coats of all sizes can be dropped off at the following locations:

Odessa Schools:



Permian High School, 1800 East 42nd Street 79762



Falcon Early High School, 201 West University Boulevard 79764



Crockett Middle School, 2301 Conover Avenue 79763



New Tech Odessa, 300 East 29th Street



Alamo Elementary, 801 East 23rd Street



Buice Elementary, 1800 87th Street 79765



Blackshear Elementary, 501 South Dixie Boulevard 79761



Blanton Elementary, 4101 Lynbrook Avenue 79762



Burleson Elementary, 3900 Golder Avenue 79764



Burnet Elementary, 3411 Maple Avenue 79762



Cameron Elementary, 2401 West 8th Street 78763



Cavazos Elementary, 9301 West 16th Street 79763



Dowling Elementary, 1480 North Knox Avenue 79763



Gonzalez Elementary, 2700 Disney Street 79761



Hays Elementary, 1101 East Monahans Street 79761



Ireland Elementary, 3401 Dawn Avenue 79762



Johnson Elementary, 6401 Amber Drive, 79762



Barbara Jordan Elementary, 9400 Rainbow Drive 79765



Lamar Early Education, 501 Lettie Lee Avenue 79761



Milam Elementary, 640 College Avenue 79761



Murry Fly Elementary, 11688 Westview 79764



Reagan Elementary, 2321 East 21st Street79761



Ross Elementary, 4600 North Everglade Avenue 79762



San Jacinto Elementary, 1000 West 19th Street 79763



Travis Elementary, 1400 South Lee Avenue 79761



Odessa High School, 1301 Dotsy Avenue 79763



Bonham Middle School, 2201 East 21st Street 79761



Ector Middle School, 809 West Clements Street 79763



Carver Elementary, 600 College Avenue 79761



Sam Houston Elementary, 300 East 37th Street 79762



Zavala Elementary, 1201 Clifford Street 79763



Midland Schools:



Yarbrough Elementary, 6000 River Front Drive 79706



Carver Center, 1300 East Wall Street 79701



Parker Elementary, 3800 Norwood Street 79707



Washington STEM, 1800 East Wall Street 79701



Goddard, 2500 Haynes Ave 79705



Young Women’s Leadership Academy, 126 Thornridge Drive 79703



Frost Bank Locations:



4101 North Midland Drive, Midland



508 West Wall Street, STE 100, Midland



800 West Wadley Avenue, Midland



3501 Faudree Road, Odessa



2710 North Grandview Avenue, Odessa



2700 North County Road West, Odessa



810 North Texas Avenue, Odessa



United Way:



128 East 2nd Street, Odessa 79761



1209 West Wall Street, Midland 79701



All American Chevrolet of Odessa:



5020 John Ben Shepperd Parkway, Odessa 79762



CBS7 News:



4101 East 42nd Street J7 Music City Mall, Odessa 79762



The campaign will run until the end of the month, October 31.