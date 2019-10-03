Help keep West Texas kids warm this winter with the Coats for Kids campaign

WEST TEXAS (KOSA) -- CBS7 is teaming up with All American Chevrolet of Odessa, Frost Bank, The Salvation Army and United Way to keep kids warm this winter with the Coats for Kids campaign.
New and gently used coats of all sizes can be dropped off at the following locations:
Odessa Schools:
- Permian High School, 1800 East 42nd Street 79762
- Falcon Early High School, 201 West University Boulevard 79764
- Crockett Middle School, 2301 Conover Avenue 79763
- New Tech Odessa, 300 East 29th Street
- Alamo Elementary, 801 East 23rd Street
- Buice Elementary, 1800 87th Street 79765
- Blackshear Elementary, 501 South Dixie Boulevard 79761
- Blanton Elementary, 4101 Lynbrook Avenue 79762
- Burleson Elementary, 3900 Golder Avenue 79764
- Burnet Elementary, 3411 Maple Avenue 79762
- Cameron Elementary, 2401 West 8th Street 78763
- Cavazos Elementary, 9301 West 16th Street 79763
- Dowling Elementary, 1480 North Knox Avenue 79763
- Gonzalez Elementary, 2700 Disney Street 79761
- Hays Elementary, 1101 East Monahans Street 79761
- Ireland Elementary, 3401 Dawn Avenue 79762
- Johnson Elementary, 6401 Amber Drive, 79762
- Barbara Jordan Elementary, 9400 Rainbow Drive 79765
- Lamar Early Education, 501 Lettie Lee Avenue 79761
- Milam Elementary, 640 College Avenue 79761
- Murry Fly Elementary, 11688 Westview 79764
- Reagan Elementary, 2321 East 21st Street79761
- Ross Elementary, 4600 North Everglade Avenue 79762
- San Jacinto Elementary, 1000 West 19th Street 79763
- Travis Elementary, 1400 South Lee Avenue 79761
- Odessa High School, 1301 Dotsy Avenue 79763
- Bonham Middle School, 2201 East 21st Street 79761
- Ector Middle School, 809 West Clements Street 79763
- Carver Elementary, 600 College Avenue 79761
- Sam Houston Elementary, 300 East 37th Street 79762
- Zavala Elementary, 1201 Clifford Street 79763
Midland Schools:
- Yarbrough Elementary, 6000 River Front Drive 79706
- Carver Center, 1300 East Wall Street 79701
- Parker Elementary, 3800 Norwood Street 79707
- Washington STEM, 1800 East Wall Street 79701
- Goddard, 2500 Haynes Ave 79705
- Young Women’s Leadership Academy, 126 Thornridge Drive 79703
Frost Bank Locations:
- 4101 North Midland Drive, Midland
- 508 West Wall Street, STE 100, Midland
- 800 West Wadley Avenue, Midland
- 3501 Faudree Road, Odessa
- 2710 North Grandview Avenue, Odessa
- 2700 North County Road West, Odessa
- 810 North Texas Avenue, Odessa
United Way:
- 128 East 2nd Street, Odessa 79761
- 1209 West Wall Street, Midland 79701
All American Chevrolet of Odessa:
- 5020 John Ben Shepperd Parkway, Odessa 79762
CBS7 News:
- 4101 East 42nd Street J7 Music City Mall, Odessa 79762
The campaign will run until the end of the month, October 31.