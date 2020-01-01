Heifers, steers, lambs and goats make their way to the Permian Basin

Teens and rodeo professionals are arriving to West Texas this week preparing for the annual Sandhills Stock Show and Rodeo.

According to Dena Floyd, the co-chair of the annual show said the Sandhills Stock show and Rodeo dates to 1933.

It's the only junior livestock show in the state of Texas which is exclusively for Hereford cattle.

For Blayke Breeding the annual Sandhills Stock Show and Rodeo, is not her first stock show.

In fact, her participation in this West Texas tradition goes back to her father.

He competed in the show back in the 80's, showing off his own Herefords.

Breeding herself has been showing Herefords since she was eight.

"I think that being involved in stock shows and agriculture has taught me so much more responsibility and just working harder than any other kid that I know that is my age. I know that whenever I graduate and I go off to college that I will be more prepared to go out and work,” said Breeding.

Breeding’s love for stock shows extends beyond the family tradition and into a personal passion to educate West Texans.

"I just want the community to know that agriculture is much more than going to the store and buying clothes and buying food. I do not think a lot of people understand the hard work and the time, the money that it takes to produce clothes and food,” said Breeding.

According to Dena Floyd, the co-chair of the annual show said the Sandhills Stock show and Rodeo dates to 1933.

This year's first show opens Friday morning.

"It is a tradition; it has been around for a long time. We do not have many opportunities to get our kids out into the cattle world right here in this area. I think it is important to our way of life to make sure the public sees that,” said Floyd.

Floyd and Breeding agree that they want people to appreciate this way of life and all it produces.

"I want them to start looking around and just understanding it is hard work and just be grateful for the clothes that you get and the food that you get because it is what families do. It is their lifestyle,” said Breeding.