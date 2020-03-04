Heavy rain causing traffic issues across the area

Heavy rain is causing traffic issues across the area on Wednesday morning.

According to the City of Midland, all low water crossings at the Mulberry Draw, Scharbauer Draw and Midland Draw are closed.

The underpasses at Big Spring Street and Front Street are also closed.

TxDOT reports that the State Highway 349 underpass at BI-20 is closed due to heavy rain. Crews are working now to pump out the water.

Road work has closed the intersection of Golf Course Road and Midkiff Road.

Fairgrounds Road is closed from Cloverdale/FM 307 to Florida/Highway 158 until further notice.

A crash in Odessa has stalled traffic at the intersection of Grant and 2nd Street. Drivers are asked to avoid the area and take alternate routes.

EZ Rider routes in Midland and Odessa are closed until further notice.

Drivers should avoid areas with high water. TURN AROUND DON'T DROWN.