FIRST ON CBS7: Odessa officer hit by vehicle while chasing suspect, suspect still wanted

An Odessa police officer was chasing a suspect on foot when they were struck by a vehicle on Thursday morning. The officer is now at the hospital in fair condition. (Photo: Shane Battis/CBS7)

The officer was hurt near the intersection of 42nd Street and Golder Avenue. A heavy law enforcement presence is in the area as they continue to search for the suspect.

The suspect is described as a white male who is 5'5 wearing a red shirt, tan pants and a hat.

Anyone with information on the suspect's whereabouts is asked to call (432) 333-TIPS.

Burleson Elementary was put under shelter in place by request of the Odessa Police Department as a precaution. The shelter in place was lifted just before 10 a.m. and the school will be holding its 5th-grade graduation ceremony at 1:30 p.m.

According to the Odessa Police Department, their officers were responding to 40th and Golder at 7:30 a.m. looking for a vehicle that was stolen at gunpoint overnight.

When police arrived at the scene they saw a man matching the suspect's description. The suspect ran away on foot and the officers gave chase.

