Odessa Police confirm that two people have been shot and killed at 8th and Cumberland near the Apex car wash.

It happened about 7:50 p.m. Tuesday evening.

The suspect is unknown at this time.

The victims are a man and a woman.

According to eyewitnesses, police are going through cars and looking for evidence.

CBS7 is on the scene and will have more information as it is made available

Stay with CBS7 and CBS7.COM for further updates.