Heat lamp sparks fire at Odessa home

An Odessa home suffered major damage from a fire on Thursday morning.

According to the City of Odessa, Odessa Fire Rescue firefighters and Fire Marshals investigators were called to a fire in the 2700 block of Halifx at 6:17 a.m.

When firefighters arrived at the scene they found a home on fire. The fire had spread to the exterior of a nearby home.

No one was hurt in the fire but two pets at the home died.

An investigation revealed that the fire was caused by a heat lamp used to keep the pets warm.

The Red Cross has been called in to help the family.