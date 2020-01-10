Hearing held for contest of Midland ISD bond election

The hearing for the contest of the Midland ISD bond election begins Friday morning at the 142nd District Court at the Midland County Courthouse.

The "We Choose Our Future" PAC, a group in favor of the bond, decided to contest the November election after more than 800 ballots went missing during the election's recount, according to the Midland Reporter-Telegram.

Those missing ballots were later found in a ballot box that had been misplaced.

The hearing is set to begin at 8:30 a.m.

CBS7 will update this story with the latest information from the hearing.