Hear from one of the men who stopped the Midland Sam's Club attack

Border Patrol Agent Bernie Ramirez was off-duty and shopping for groceries with his family at the Midland Sam’s Club on Saturday night.

Just before leaving, he noticed an altercation inside the store.

“My initial thought was it was just the shortage of items that they were fighting over,” Ramirez said. “So I just started making my way over there to break it up.”

But as Ramirez got closer, he saw that a store employee had another man in a choke hold, saying the suspect had just stabbed multiple people.

Ramirez said he took out his badge and identified himself, then detained 19-year-old Jose Gomez until police arrived.

“I’ve got close to 19 years in law enforcement,” Ramirez said. “It’s crazy and it’s sad the way certain individuals think, their mindset. It’s a sad deal.”

The Sam’s Club employee, Zach Owen, suffered cuts to his hand when he wrestled the knife away from Gomez.

“Credit where credit is due,” Ramirez said. “Zach stepped in. He went into a knife fight bare-handed. He took control of the individual and he disarmed him. If Zach had not been there, things could’ve gone really badly.”

Owen and the other three victims have all been released from the hospital.

According to the arrest affidavit obtained by CBS7, Gomez confessed to stabbing the four people. He is charged with three counts of attempted murder, as well as aggravated assault.

Agent Ramirez said he was just doing his job Saturday night, and that the real hero was Owen.

“I don’t know what kind of line of work Zach is wanting to go into,” Ramirez said, “But Border Patrol is always hiring, and we’d love to hire somebody like him.”