Health Department closes Buffet King over low score

A local restaurant has been forced to close after it received a poor score from the Ector County Health Department.

Buffet King closed its doors after it received a score of 66, according to Health Department Director Gino Sola.

Any restaurant that receives a score lower than 70 must immediately close. Restaurants start with a perfect score of 100 and lose points for any violations that the health department finds during an inspection.

The restaurant can then work to fix its issues and notify the health department that it's ready to be inspected. There is no word yet on when Buffet King will be inspected again and possibly reopen.