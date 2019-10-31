Haunted house back on after stolen decorations are returned to homeowner

A Midland homeowner had to call off his Halloween haunted house after burglars stole decorations right off his yard.

That is, until those decorations found their way back to him.

Halloween ghouls aren’t the only thing rising back from the dead this Halloween.

Joshua Jardine breathed his carnival themed haunted house back to life with no time to lose.

“I started back today at 9:30 this morning,” he said. “So, I’m going as fast as I can.”

He spent the day rearranging displays he thought were gone for good just this Sunday.

Early that morning, a group of young men seen in this security video stole hundreds of dollars’ worth of decorations ruining the display he’d been handcrafting for months.

“I felt like defeat, to be honest,” Jardine said. “When you work at this every weekend, my garage door’s open every weekend night just working on things, painting things, creating things it’s a lot of time. That’s been taken away so quickly, I felt pretty defeated.”

But not for long.

Detectives identified the three young men seen in the video earlier this week.

Unlike these creepy clowns, Jardine wasn’t out for blood.

Instead, he decided to give them a second chance.

“We wanted to give them a chance to be proven to themselves that they could live up to what they did, apologize for it and be Even Stevens in a way,” he explained. “And if they didn’t own up to it, we were going to press charges.”

One of those men agreed, bringing back most of the stolen decorations on Wednesday.

While a lot them were damaged, Jardine said all that matters is there’s enough here to celebrate the holiday he said has always been close to his heart.

“It’s not going to be too pretty as I want it to be,” Jardine said. “It’s not going to be perfect, but most of it’s going to be out here and that’s what counts. I think to a little kid that’ll mean a lot.”

