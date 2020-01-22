Halliburton takes $2.2B charge as shale boom slows; CEO says shale has peaked

Oilfield services firm Halliburton Co. disclosed this week it had a $2.2 billion charge to earnings in 2019 as shale activity continued to weaken across the industry.

The pre-tax write-down was mostly associated with pressure pumping and legacy drilling equipment, in addition to employee severance packages and other costs.

Halliburton CEO Jeff Miller says he believes shale oil fracking has peaked and is in a period of sustained contraction.

The company has cut thousands of jobs in the U.S. and recently scrapped unwanted fracking equipment to cut spending.

Meanwhile WTI Crude Oil prices dropped dramatically again today, falling $1.64 to close at $56.74 a barrel.