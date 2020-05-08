Hair salons, nail salons & more reopen in Texas Friday

Salons across the Lone Star State are reopening Friday.

Gov. Greg Abbott announced earlier this week that cosmetology salons, hair salons, nail salons and tanning salons could open on May 8.

The salons must follow rules including only allowing stylists to work with one customer at a time.

The state also recommends that salons use appointment systems for customers and enforce social distancing practices for any walk-ins.

Customers and employees are also encouraged to wear masks.

Gyms will be allowed to reopen on May 18. A date hasn't been set for bars to reopen.