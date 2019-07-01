HPV vaccine recommended for men through age 26, CDC says

The human papillomavirus vaccine has new guidelines, with more age categories being advised to get the preventative measure.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory committee on immunization practices voted Wednesday to recommend men get the vaccine through age 26.

That mirrors the age advised for women.

The CDC also updated recommendations for older adults ages 27 to 45 who haven't been vaccinated to talk to their doctors about getting immunized.

HPV vaccines are not licensed for anyone over 45.

Children should still start receiving doses around 11 or 12.

HPV is often spread through sex and can lead to six cancer types.

