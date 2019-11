The Greenwood Rangers defeated the Lubbock Estacado Matadors 41-14 at Wildcat Stadium in Abilene tonight,

The triple threat dynamic of quarterback Weston Wilbur, running back Trey Cross, and tight end Austin Groeschel led the way for the Rangers.

Wilbur connected with Groeschel for a 50-yard touchdown while Cross took care of business on the ground with four rushing touchdowns.