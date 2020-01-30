HELPING HANDS: Hospice of Midland and Hospice of Odessa

The Hospice of Midland and Hospice of Odessa help care for many of those ailing in the Permian Basin community.

The Hospice of Midland was the first hospice program established in the tall city, and one of the first ones in the state of Texas.

The organization’s mission is to provide care to a community member and their loved ones when the resident’s health is declining.

A patient with the Hospice of Midland, Amy Lombombard, recounted how the organization has impacted her life since she was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

“I just can’t say enough about it. It’s so hard to believe so many people having such love for people that they don’t know,” she said.

Hospice volunteers provide companionship and comfort to patients, while professionals help with the patient’s physical care.

“She has nurses come in twice a week. She has them come in give her a shower when she needs it. We got Chaplin, now we got musical therapists, it’s just fantastic. It’s a gift from God. We are sitting here right now in Gods waiting room,” her husband, Donnie Lombombard, said.

And it isn’t his family’s first time working with the organization.

“It’s about 22 years ago that Don got his heart. And we had, we were that close to running out of hope,” Amy Lombombard said.

Donnie Lombombard received a heart operation several years ago. He was sent back to Midland and told to enroll in hospice. Months later, he said he was blessed to receive a heart transplant, thanks to a donor. And he credits the care he received with hospice to getting him to that point.

“That’s probably the reason I’m still sitting here in this chair, is because of hospice. Is because they took such good care of me,” he said.

The organization facilitates nurses, support and grief programs, a program that partners ailing veterans with veteran volunteers, and even a pet care program.

Rebecca Haberman, the marketing director with Hospice of Midland, explained how their volunteers impact the lives of hospice patients.

“People think that hospice is just for the last days of someone’s life. But they don’t realize how much life they add to the last of those days. We go in there, and we’re not just there for the patients themselves, we’re there for the entire family,” she said.

There are many ways community members can volunteer.

“Volunteer in our bereavement area, maybe you could go over and pray with our patients. If you want to volunteer with veterans, we have our We Honor Veterans Program. Maybe you and your dog are so well together that you would love to go offer that joy to people in hospitals, then Hospice Hounds is perfect for you,” Haberman said.

Volunteers truly make a difference in the lives of hospice patients, according to Donnie Lombombard.

“These people are like family. Not like family, they are family,” he said.

Haberman said community members don’t have to volunteer alone. She encourages community members to sign up with a friend.

For more information, visit the following website: https://hospiceofmidland.org, or call 432 - 682 - 2855.

