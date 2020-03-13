HEB introduces product purchasing limits to ensure customers have access to products

HEB has announced that they will be implementing product purchasing limits at their stores to ensure that customers can buy the essentials they need.

Stories from across the country have shown stores with shelves lacking hand sanitizer, toilet paper and more as people try to stock their homes.

In a release, HEB states that they have been preparing for the coronavirus for the past several months and say they are in a 'strong position' to keep their shelves stocked.

Starting Friday the following items will be limited:

-Disinfecting & Antibacterial sprays/wipes – 4 units per transaction (including Baby)

-Liquid Bleach – 2 units per transaction

-Toilet Paper – 2 units per transaction

-Hand sanitizer – 4 units per transaction (including Baby)

-Hand soap – 4 units per transaction

-Water (including Baby) – 4 multipacks and 4 gallons per transaction, for a total of 8 items

-Hydrogen Peroxide – 4 units per transaction

-Rubbing (Isopropyl) Alcohol/wipes – 4 units per transaction

-Latex Gloves – 4 units per transaction

-Face Masks – 2 units per transaction

HEB also announced that they will be temporarily providing free pharmacy delivery to their customers. You can find more information here.