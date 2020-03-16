HEB giving $3 million towards coronavirus community support

HEB is giving back to Texas as the state deals with the coronavirus.

The company announced on Monday that it is giving $3 million for coronavirus community support.

According to a press release, this money will support nonprofit organizations that are helping vulnerable communities and conducting groundbreaking coronavirus research.

The following comes from HEB:

At H-E-B, our top priority is taking care of Texas.

As the threat of coronavirus impacts our communities, we are sure of one thing: we will do our part to help our fellow Texans. H-E-B will make an initial $3 million commitment to support local organizations helping people most in need and working hard to combat the spread of coronavirus.

With this gift, H-E-B’s partnership with local nonprofits will provide relief to some of our most vulnerable neighbors: seniors, children and low-income families. As schools are closed, events cancelled, and work hours curtailed, these essential organizations will start to see a rise in demand for resources. H-E-B is ready to help them, so they can continue to help Texas.

“During these trying times, H-E-B is here for Texas,” said Winell Herron, H-E-B Group Vice President of Public Affairs, Diversity and Environmental Affairs. “Now, more than ever, H-E-B is keeping with our Spirit of Giving and Helping Here philosophies to do everything we can to support our fellow Texans.”

From this commitment, H-E-B’s Hunger Relief Program will donate $1.2 million to support 18 food banks throughout the Lone Star State, which will provide more than 6 million meals. Additionally, H-E-B will deliver 15 truckloads of food and household supplies to the various food banks. H-E-B works directly with food banks that are affiliated with Feeding Texas, a member of Feeding America, the nation’s leading domestic hunger-relief organization.

“H-E-B’s donation comes at a critical time as food banks across the state are stepping in to provide emergency food to the people and communities impacted by COVID-19,” said Celia Cole, Feeding Texas CEO. “We are grateful to H-E-B for its support. Together we will ensure no Texan goes hungry during this public health crisis.”

Part of this commitment will provide $500,000 in financial assistance to organizations dedicated to mobilized home feeding services for seniors and low-income families such as Meals on Wheels.

While H-E-B is serving customers and communities, we’re also committed to helping find a solution to coronavirus. H-E-B will dedicate $300,000 to assist Texas Biomedical Research Institute, a San Antonio-based organization with a team dedicated to coronavirus research that will have a global impact. Texas Biomed has launched a unique research project to be among the first in the nation to develop the laboratory model necessary for testing diagnostics, vaccines and treatments to combat coronavirus. We are proud to be a part of this innovative effort to accelerate discoveries, moving science from the lab to the patient.

We recognize that across the state there are many local nonprofits on the front lines, working hard to help the communities they serve. H-E-B is pledging $1 million in financial support for our nonprofit partners who are providing vital services during this time. We are encouraging organizations experiencing an increased need as a result of the coronavirus to visit H-E-B My Community Investment to apply for funding.

Whether it’s in our stores or in the more than 300 communities we serve, H-E-B is here to stand by and help all Texans, especially our most vulnerable neighbors. We must work together to get through the tough times, and this is especially true as we confront the threat of coronavirus. We are in this as a community and it’s important to keep calm and support one another. Together, we can do our part to #SlowtheSpreadTexas.