HEB and Market Street adjusting hours due to run on groceries

Area grocery stores are adjusting their hours in order to have more time overnight to stock shelves and clean stores.

All H-E-B stores, Central Market and H-E-B Pharmacies will close at 8:00 p.m. and re-open at 8:00 a.m. This schedule will continue until further notice.

Market Street stores normally open 24-hours daily will close at 11 p.m. and re-open at 6 a.m.

In an effort to make sure all customers have access to products they need, H-E-B is limiting the purchase of the following items per shopping trip/transaction: (updated 3/15)

Food items

Chicken – 4 units

Ground Beef – 4 units

Water – 2 multipacks and 2 gallons, total of 4 items

Eggs – 2 units

Frozen vegetables – 4 units

Frozen breakfast – 4 units

Frozen pizza – 4 units

Boxed dinners – 8 units

Pasta – 4 units

Pasta Sauce: 4 units

Rice – 4 units

Canned Soup – 8 units

Canned Vegetables – 8 units

Canned Beans – 8 units

Canned seafood – 8 units

Canned meat – 8 units

Dried Beans – 4 units

Nut butters – 4 units

Oatmeal – 4 units

Cereal – 4 units

Bread – 4 units

Milk – 2 units

Powdered Milk – 2 units

Non-food items

Baby Diapers – 2 units

Baby wipes – 2 units

Toilet Paper – 2 units

Paper Towels: 4 units

Disinfecting & Antibacterial sprays/wipes – 4 units

Liquid Bleach – 2 units

Hand sanitizer – 2 units

Hand soap – 2 units

Hydrogen peroxide – 2 units

Rubbing (Isopropyl) Alcohol/swabs – 2 units

Latex Gloves – 2 units

Masks – 2 units