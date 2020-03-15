HEB and Market Street adjusting hours due to run on groceries

PERMIAN BASIN, Tx (KOSA) -- Area grocery stores are adjusting their hours in order to have more time overnight to stock shelves and clean stores.
All H-E-B stores, Central Market and H-E-B Pharmacies will close at 8:00 p.m. and re-open at 8:00 a.m. This schedule will continue until further notice.
Market Street stores normally open 24-hours daily will close at 11 p.m. and re-open at 6 a.m.
In an effort to make sure all customers have access to products they need, H-E-B is limiting the purchase of the following items per shopping trip/transaction: (updated 3/15)
Food items
Chicken – 4 units
Ground Beef – 4 units
Water – 2 multipacks and 2 gallons, total of 4 items
Eggs – 2 units
Frozen vegetables – 4 units
Frozen breakfast – 4 units
Frozen pizza – 4 units
Boxed dinners – 8 units
Pasta – 4 units
Pasta Sauce: 4 units
Rice – 4 units
Canned Soup – 8 units
Canned Vegetables – 8 units
Canned Beans – 8 units
Canned seafood – 8 units
Canned meat – 8 units
Dried Beans – 4 units
Nut butters – 4 units
Oatmeal – 4 units
Cereal – 4 units
Bread – 4 units
Milk – 2 units
Powdered Milk – 2 units
Non-food items
Baby Diapers – 2 units
Baby wipes – 2 units
Toilet Paper – 2 units
Paper Towels: 4 units
Disinfecting & Antibacterial sprays/wipes – 4 units
Liquid Bleach – 2 units
Hand sanitizer – 2 units
Hand soap – 2 units
Hydrogen peroxide – 2 units
Rubbing (Isopropyl) Alcohol/swabs – 2 units
Latex Gloves – 2 units
Masks – 2 units