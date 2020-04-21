HEB: Employee at Odessa location falsified documents saying they had COVID-19

HEB has announced that a reported positive coronavirus case with one of their employees in Odessa was not valid.

An HEB spokesperson sent the following to CBS7:

"H-E-B confirms the positive coronavirus case announced on April 7 at our Westside Odessa store was not true. We take matters of falsifying documents seriously, and we do not tolerate this activity. The case is in the hands of local authorities. The safety of our Partners and customers remains our top priority."

The spokesperson says that the person in question is no longer employed at HEB.