HEARTWARMING: Dads talk about special bond they have with daughters

For most boys, their first hero is their dad, and for girls dad is their first love. So every year, the City of Odessa gives dads and their daughters a special night out together.

“Hang out and do something just me and her since we have three kids and she’s the only girl,” Anna’s dad Jason Almquist said. “So this is something just me and her can do.”

The daddy-daughter dance is the ideal date for both the girls and their fathers.

“I’m going to spend some quality time with her,” Janyiah’s dad Michael Fuentes said. “Take her dancing. She rode with me on my motorcycle so she’s pretty cool.”

While the bonds between fathers and sons and mother’s and daughters are special, there is something about a dad and his little girl.

“I’ll tell you, girls are different,” Almquist said. “I have two boys, and girls are different. Oh yeah definitely in a good way.”

These dads know that night’s like this only last for so long.

“They grow up so fast,” Fuentes said. “You look back and you just want to make memories every chance you get”

“I hope that I get to see her smile because that’s what’s most important at the end of the day,” Almquist said. “When she’s 15 or 16 and it’s another guy, I want him to make her smile.”

