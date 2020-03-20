H-E-B tries to limit crowds by forming line outside store

Grocery shoppers visiting the H-E-B on the west side of Odessa probably weren’t expecting to stand in a line before even getting into the store on Friday.

“I probably waited about 30 minutes today,” Sarah De La Cruz said.

De La Cruz came to help her mother Lois Shelton pick up some essentials. Like other shoppers, they had to wait while store employees and state troopers regulated the number of people who could be inside the store at a time.

However, if you could wait out the line, they said the shopping experience was quite pleasant.

“It allowed the checkout lines to not be so long,” De La Cruz said. “And there wasn’t like a crazy rush for the produce and the meat. It helped a lot.”

“It wasn’t too bad,” Shelton said. “They were unloading another palette of water so we were able to get water. There was a limit of two per family. And they had meat, like hamburgers, limit of four.”

One thing Shelton says she wishes H-E-B would do is set up designated hours for older customers to come shop.

According to the company website, H-E-B considered that strategy, but decided it was “not the best or safest option for our customers.”

“We don’t move as fast as everybody,” Shelton said of older shoppers. “But it’s okay we got what we needed.”

At least on Friday afternoon, the H-E-B on 42nd Street in Odessa didn’t appear to have similar maximum occupancy limitations in place.

CBS7 reached out to H-E-B to see if such policies are being used at other Permian Basin locations, but have not yet heard back as of Friday evening.