H-E-B partners to receive $2/hour Texas Proud Pay for work during coronavirus pandemic

H-E-B is rewarding its employees who have worked hard for the past several days keeping Texans supplied during the coronavirus pandemic.

The grocery chain announced on social media that all hourly store, manufacturing, warehouse and transportation partners will receive $2/hour Texas Proud Pay effective 3/16/20 - 4/12/20 to recognize their hard work and thank them for their commitment.

"Texans rely on H-E-B and we rely on our great Partners. We understand it is our responsibility to provide essential services to our customers during a time when so many other businesses have not been able to stay open or have had to scale back operations significantly," stated HEB on Twitter.. "H-E-B Partners come together during times of crisis to take care of each other and our Customers. This is the Spirit of H-E-B."