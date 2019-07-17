H-E-B offering back to school coupons to Texas teachers

H-E-B is looking to give back to teachers in the Lone Star State.

According to a release, Texas teachers can now register to receive a coupon for 15 percent off school and office supplies as well as household items.

Teachers at early childhood, pre-K and K-12 schools, as well as authorized home school teachers, are eligible for the coupon.

The coupon allows teachers to save up to $50. It must be used between July 31 and August 13.

Teachers must sign up for the coupon here by 11:59 p.m. on August 1.