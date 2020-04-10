H-E-B feeding thousands of healthcare workers across Texas

H-E-B is continuing its work to help Texans during the coronavirus pandemic.

The grocery chain announced on Friday that they will be delivering more than 75,000 meals to hospitals across the state to help keep their healthcare workers fed.

According to a release, H-E-B will be making these deliveries each week for the next five weeks.

“We’re all extremely grateful for the dedication of our healthcare workers who are saving lives and making personal sacrifices for others,” said Winell Herron, H-E-B Group Vice President of Public Affairs, Diversity and Environmental Affairs. “We want to express some well-deserved appreciation and hope these meals will provide a bit of comfort during these trying times.”

H-E-B states that these deliveries are part of its $3 million commitment to help nonprofits.