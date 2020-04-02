H-E-B extends $2/hour Texas Proud Pay for workers during coronavirus pandemic

H-E-B has announced that it is extending its Texas Proud Pay for workers through May 10 as they keep Texans supplied during the coronavirus pandemic.

(Photo: HEB)

The $2/hour raise is paid to all hourly store, manufacturing, warehouse and transportation partners. The extra pay began in March.

"An update to our Texas Proud Pay - we are extending this through 5/10 for all of our hourly store, manufacturing, warehouse and transportation Partners. Thank you to our Partners who are working around the clock to keep shelves stocked and customers safe in Texas," stated H-E-B on Twitter.