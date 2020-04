H-E-B has announced that its store will be opening earlier and closing later starting next week.

The new store hours are 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Pharmacies will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and they will follow their weekend hours.

This change will go into effect on Monday, April 27.

"H-E-B continues to focus on strong health & safety protocols in our stores, including sanitizing & social distancing. Together, we can #SlowtheSpreadTexas"