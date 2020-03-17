Gun and ammo sales skyrocket as virus fears grow

As the COVID-19 crisis continues to create an uncertain future, West Texans are stocking up on guns and ammunition.

Stores like SK Arms in Midland have seen their product flying off the shelves like never before.

“Yeah Monday was our best sales day since we’ve been open the last five years,” SK Arms owner Kane Kolisek said. “Beat it by about 25 percent. So yeah it’s been busy and we’re trying our best to maintain customer service. But it’s been hectic.”

Kolisek said that in times like this, people believe law enforcement can only protect them so much.

“As good as those guys are, there’s still only so many of them,” he said. “There’s obviously a lot more people and citizens, and at the end of the day you’re responsible for yourself. People understand that and they see that, especially during times of panic and need.”

Customers range from regular visitors to first time gun buyers. As usual, the most popular items are handguns.

“Definitely pistols, but we’ve been seeing a large uptick in rifle sales as well,” Kolisek said. “Like fully outfitted rifles with proper optics and magazines and all the other stuff that goes with it.”

Like at other stores, that high demand means some shoppers can’t find what they’re looking for.

“Calm down,” customer Rachel Pearson said. “Leave the groceries. Leave the toilet paper. Leave the ammo for people who actually need it for something. Instead of running around and buying everything like maniacs.”

While it’s Kolisek’s job to sell guns, he agreed they’re not always the solution.

“Don’t just knee jerk buy a gun,” he said. “Buy a gun because you understand the responsibilities you have as a gun owner. Wash your hands. Treat people right. That’s all I ever ask.”