Groundbreaking held for Centennial Park in Downtown Midland

After being announced last August the groundbreaking for Centennial Park in Downtown Midland was held on Monday morning.

City leaders came together for the event where they shared their vision for a more scenic downtown.

The $12 million project will bring greenery, an outdoor theater, a playground and a splash pad to the heart of downtown.

Presenters at the groundbreaking say they've been working on bringing this park to Midland for years and they think the final product will beat every other park in the state.

Mayor Jerry Morales says he's proud to see how much downtown is growing and becoming a better place to raise young families.

The park will encompass the old Midland County courthouse site and the area next to the newly named Barbara & George H.W. Bush Convention Center.

Officials say that the park is expected to be open by April 28 of next year.