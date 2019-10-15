Groundbreaking ceremony held for improvements to Brave Stadium

Iraan-Sheffield ISD held a groundbreaking ceremony on Monday for future improvements to Brave Stadium.

School board members broke ground for construction which will include additions and renovations to the current field house, concession stand, ticket office and stadium lights. They will also be building a new plaza.

These improvements come as part of the school bond election held in 2018.

"We appreciate the community supporting us on this bond, I really feel there's a lot of stuff being done in Iraan-Sheffield that is good, and we've had. We've had difficulties and stuff but I believe this is the cornerstone of our community," said School Board President Steve Garlock.

Construction will begin immediately and is expected to be completed in August of 2020 before the football season begins.