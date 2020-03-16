Grocery stores cut hours amid Coronavirus pandemic

Grocery store giants are limiting their hours to allow for shelves to be restocked and additional cleaning.

Walmart, HEB and Market Streets - which are part of the United Family - are all cutting their hours.

Walmart will no longer be open 24/7. Its new hours are 6 AM - 11 PM.

HEB is shortening its hours to 8 to 8.

Market Streets are no longer 24/7 either, they will now only be open 6 to 11 as well.

The companies all implemented these new hours over the weekend.

To read Walmart's full statement, visit its website here

To read HEB's full news release, visit its website here

To read the United Family's full statement, visit its website here