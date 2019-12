The Greenwood Rangers playoff run cane to an end in the State Semifinal to the Texarkana Pleasant Grove Hawks, 48-30.

Although the Rangers fell short to the Texarkana Pleasant Grove Hawks tonight at the Star, Greenwood has nothing to be ashamed of and should, in fact, be very proud for putting West Texas high school football back on the map.

Coach Rusty Purser said after the game that he wants to make these types of playoffs runs a tradition for the Greenwood football program