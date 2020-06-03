Greenwood Girl Scouts donate handmade blankets to the Midland Animal Shelter

The Greenwood Girl Scouts made a kind donation to the Midland Animal Shelter on Tuesday.

According to the City of Midland, the Girl Scouts donated 'beautiful handmade blankets' to the shelter to help keep the cats cozy and comfortable.

The Girl Scouts are also working on making scratch posts to keep the cats exercised and entertained.

"We greatly appreciate the Troop’s heartfelt compassion and all the time and hard work they invested into their donations for our sheltered animals," stated the City's Animal Services Department. "We want to extend our thanks to Ms. Julie Lachance and the Greenwood Girl Scout Troop for their kindness and support!"