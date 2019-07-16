Graphic suicide scene removed from Netflix’s ‘13 Reasons Why’ nearly 2 years later

A graphic scene in a controversial Netflix show was just deleted, nearly two years after it aired.

"13 Reasons Why" tells the story of a teenager named Hannah Baker who leaves behind 13 mysterious taped recordings after killing herself.

Her suicide is played out in season one, but Netflix announced Monday the graphic scene had to go. After talking to medical experts, including the chief medical officer at the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, the streaming service decided to edit the controversial scene.

The show's creator took to Twitter to comment on the change, saying the scene was meant to be horrific in the hopes no one would want to repeat it, but in the end, he explained they agreed with Netflix to re-edit it.

"We believe this edit will help the show do the most good for the most people while mitigating any risk for especially vulnerable young viewers,” said creator Brian Yorkey.

The third season of “13 Reasons Why” is expected later this year.

