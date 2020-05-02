93-year-old grandmother brought to tears by birthday parade

It was another weekend with no birthday parties, but birthday parades remain a popular replacement.

Anita Ford was celebrating her 93rd birthday on Saturday. To make the day special, her granddaughter organized a parade.

In addition to dozens of friends and family, Odessa Fire and Police vehicles, as well as several State Troopers, joined in for the celebration.

Ford was visibly emotional as the parade passed by her home.

“It was just so beautiful,” she said. “I can’t imagine how she got it together. Everybody was so kind and loving.”

“We haven’t seen her for about six or seven weeks,” granddaughter Marcy Casaraz said. “So I just wanted to make it extra special for her so that she knows we all love her so much.”

Adding to the special day, Saturday was both Casaraz and her husband Ben’s birthdays as well.