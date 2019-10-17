Grand opening held for Pilot J Travel Center

Truck drivers in Odessa now have a new spot to stop and fill up.

Employees celebrated the grand opening of a new Pilot J Travel Center with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday at 4200 West Highway 302.

Pilot also presented a $2,500 check donation to Ector County ISD's Information Technology Department to show their excitement about operating in Odessa.

"(We're) glad to be a part of this community. Odessa is a great place and we're glad we're finally here," said General Manager Doug Lepper.