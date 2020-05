Permian High School seniors celebrated graduation at Ratliff Stadium on Wednesday evening.

(Photo: Daniel Alvarado/CBS7)

The vehicle procession was held in the parking lot of the stadium.

Seniors were allowed to ride in a vehicle with family members when they received their diploma and snapped a picture.

Many made the most of this atypical celebration by decorating their vehicles.

Odessa High School's graduation will be held at Ratliff Stadium on Thursday night.