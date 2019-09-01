Governor Greg Abbott requests that Texas flags be lowered to half-staff following Saturday's mass shooting

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has requested that Texas flags be lowered to half-staff following Saturday's mass shooting.

"Midland-Odessa was struck by a senseless and cowardly attack today. Our hearts go out to the victims of this horrific shooting and to both communities in this time of loss. As such, it is fitting that flags should be lowered immediately to half-staff in memory of those who lost their lives," stated Governor Abbott in a release.

Flags should remain at half-staff through sunset on Thursday, September 5.