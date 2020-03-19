Governor Abbott talks COVID-19 testing and state economy in roundtable

On the heels of a new executive order limiting gatherings to 10 people, Governor Greg Abbott hosted an online roundtable to update Texans on what the state is doing to combat the virus and what they can expect in the coming weeks.

The governor touched a number of important topics including testing for COVID-19 and the state of Texas’ economy.

One of the concerns brought up in the meeting concerned test kit availability throughout the state.

Abbott didn’t say how many tests would be available but emphasized the only people who need the test are those who are already showing symptoms.

“There is a singular reason of why we want to test people,” Abbott said. “That’s so we can identify who has COVID-19 and isolate them so they don’t communicate that disease to someone. We will only be successful by limiting that communication. That’s the purpose of doing the test.”

Much of the conversation had to do with the Texas economy.

Although many West Texans are fearing job loss, the governor said relief in the oilfield isn’t on the state’s to-do list with so many other industries aching due to the virus.

He said for it’s too early to react to the dropping oil prices.

“First, let’s remember something,” Abbott said. “That the price per barrel is right now is exactly where it was in 2016. These go up and down so if the state were to react every time the price of oil went down, we’d be reacting every other year pretty much.”

It’s a nerve-racking time for many people but unfortunately the governor says we don’t know how much time it will take for precautions to be scaled back and for life to return to normal.

“Physically you will be able to see where you are when you start watching the bend of the curve of the growth of the coronavirus in Texas,” he said. “When it starts bending, we’re getting real close to getting back to normal.”

However, Abbott if Texans keep following CDC guidelines by keeping their distance from others and washing their hands this crisis will come to an end.

A few other highlights that came up is that state may start using empty hotels to house low-risk people infected by the virus and that the state is in the process of figuring out who can apply for small business loans due to the pandemic.