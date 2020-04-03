Gov. Greg Abbott suspending some regulations to increase amount of EMS responders

Governor Greg Abbott is suspending regulations to increase the amount of emergency medical responders and first responders working during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Governor’s directive states local medical directors for ems providers can permit people who are qualified, but not formally certified, to provide critical emergency response services for patients transported by that provider.

The governor also suspended certain skills testing requirements for ems workers and for out-of-state advanced emergency medical technicians.

First responder organizations will also be able to delay submitting renewal applications and licensure completion requirements, according to the mandate.