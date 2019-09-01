Governor Abbott, lead investigators discuss Odessa shooter

A day after the gunfire stopped, investigators are still trying to clear the air to figure out why 36-year-old Ector County Resident Seth Aaron Ator chose to terrorize Odessa.

In a press conference, Governor Greg Abbott and lead investigators say they’re confident Ator acted alone despite initial reports that there were two gunmen working together.

On Sunday, police said that shooter opened fire on officers, troopers and civilians sparking a day of chaos that finally ended at the Odessa Cinergy theater where he was killed in a gunfight with officers.

“August 31st was a Saturday,” Odessa Police Chief Michael Gerke said. “It should have been a great day, a long holiday weekend. Instead, a little after three in the afternoon something happened that we never would wish on anyone.”

Police and FBI investigators are still at a loss trying to understand what motivated Ator to go on a shooting spree across Odessa armed with an assault rifle killing seven.

“I offer my apologies and my condolences,” Gerke said. “My heart aches for all of them.”

A day later investigators, including more than 100 FBI agents are pouring over 15 active crime scenes all over the city.

“It is a very chaotic situation when this, when these things happen and that is all being pieced together as we speak,” Gerke said.

Governor Abbott said he’s seen far too many mass shootings while he's been in office.

“Too many Texans have lost their lives,” Abbott said. “The status quo in Texas in unacceptable.”

Abbott didn’t specify what new policies would curb gun violence, only that his safety commission is considering all options including possibly a ban on assault rifles.

