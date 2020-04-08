Governor Abbott: More protective equipment will be manufactured in Texas for front-line workers

Governor Greg Abbott said the state of Texas is doing more to get protective equipment, like masks, for healthcare providers and increase testing for COVID-19 state-wide.

In a news conference on Wednesday, the governor said there is an at least 10 percent increase in COVID-19 testing done every day. The governor said if that's compounded daily, the state is just a few thousand tests away from testing 100,000 Texans.

As for the personal protection equipment, Governor Abbot said more will be rolled out in the near future.

The governor said a Texas-based company, Prestige Ameritech, bought an abandoned facility to increase production.

“What they're doing is adding a shift manned in part by Texas National Guard to supply 2 million face masks per week for Texas,” the governor said.