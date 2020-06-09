Governor Abbott & DSHS sending cases of Remdesivir to Odessa

Help against COVID-19 is coming to Odessa.

Governor Greg Abbott announced Tuesday that the Texas Department of State Health Services is distributing cases of Remdesivir to Medical Center Hospital.

The antiviral drug is used to help speed up the recovery times of COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized.

"By allocating additional cases of remdesivir to communities across the state, Texas is prioritizing the health and recovery of our fellow Texans," said Governor Abbott. "It is imperative that we continue to equip Texas medical providers with the supplies they need to respond to COVID-19, and I am grateful to our partners at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services for their continued assistance in providing cases of remedisivir."

Cases of remdesivir were sent to the Midland Memorial Hospital in May.