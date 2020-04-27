Gov. Greg Abbott to detail plans on reopening the Texas economy at 2:30 p.m.; Live coverage on CBS7

TEXAS TRIBUNE -- After announcing an initial easing of restrictions on Texas businesses earlier this month, Gov. Greg Abbott will explain what's next in store for the economy during a Monday news conference at the State Capitol. Retailers began operating to-go operations on Friday to limit customers' exposure to COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus.

Texas voters overwhelmingly approve of the widespread business closures and statewide stay-at-home order even though the economy is taking a catastrophic hit, according to the latest University of Texas/Texas Tribune Poll.

The latest figures from Texas health officials show more than 23,000 confirmed cases as of Saturday. More than 600 Texans have died after becoming infected.

You will be able to watch the news conference on CBS7 and the CBS7 Facebook page at 2:30 p.m.