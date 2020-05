Governor Greg Abbott will be holding a news conference at 2 p.m. on Monday where he is expected to make more announcements on reopening the Texas economy.

You will be able to watch the news conference on CBS7, the CBS7 Facebook page and CBS7.com.

Starting Monday gyms, nonessential manufacturing plants and office buildings may reopen in Texas at 25% occupancy.

Gyms will not be allowed to open their locker rooms or showers at this time.