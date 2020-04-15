Gov. Abbott to address plan on Friday to re-open economy

Gov. Greg Abbott’s office has confirmed he will make an announcement Friday regarding plans to re-open the economy.

A spokesman with Abbott’s office referred to Abbott’s comments on Monday.

“This is not going to be a ‘rush the gates, everybody is able to suddenly reopen all at once," Abbott said Monday. "We have to understand that we must reopen in a way in which we are able to stimulate the economy while at the very same time ensuring that we contain the spread of COVID-19. We’re going to be introducing Texas to this comprehensive team that we have put together, that will very comprehensively, carefully, strategically evaluate what must be done for Texas to open back up, ensuring that what we’re doing is consistent with data with medical analysis, as well as strategies about which type of businesses will be able to open up.”

Abbott also Monday said he would address the public school year sometime this week.