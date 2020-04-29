Gov. Abbott suggests Texas may look into making alcohol-to-go sales permanent

Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Wednesday hinted at the possibility of making alcohol-to-go sales permanent.

On Monday, Abbott announced restaurants in the state would be able to reopen on May 1, but only at 25 percent capacity.

The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC) later announced restaurants that had been offering alcohol-to-go during the state's mandated closure of restaurants will be allowed to continue those sales now that the state is allowing some businesses to reopen.

On Twitter Wednesday, Abbott retweeted an article about alcohol-to-go sales published by the CBS affiliate in Austin.

"Alcohol-to-go sales can continue after May 1," Abbott tweeted.

"From what I hear from Texans, we may just let this keep on going forever."

The governor included the hashtag "#txlege" in his tweet, hinting the item might be considered during the next legislative session.

Restaurants with a mixed beverage permit are allowed to sell alcohol-to-go.

The TABC says the alcohol must be in manufacturer-sealed container and must be part of a food order.

All distilled spirits must be delivered in a manufacturer-sealed container no larger than 375 milliliters.